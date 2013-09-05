New Issue- Vasakronan AB prices 100 mln SEK 2018 bond

Sep 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Vasakronan AB
Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date September 10, 2018
Coupon 3.220 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 3.22 pct
Payment Date September 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
