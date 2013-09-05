New Issue-DG Hypo adds 50 mln euros to 2017 FRN

Sep 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts Hypothekenbank AG
(DG Hypo)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date December 10, 2017
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 7bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 7bp
Payment Date September 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DGHypo
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP
The issue size will total 100 million euro
when fungible
