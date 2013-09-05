FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 200 mln rand to 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
September 5, 2013 / 11:22 AM / in 4 years

New Issue-EIB adds 200 mln rand to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 200 million rand

Maturity Date October 21, 2019

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 91.417

Payment Date September 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 3.1 billion rand

when fungible

ISIN XS0848049838

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
