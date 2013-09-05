FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
September 5, 2013 / 11:32 AM / in 4 years

New Issue- Helaba prices 100 mln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale

(Helaba)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date September 12, 2022

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 100.25

Reoffer price 100.25

Yield 2.22 pct

Payment Date September 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000HLB4JF7

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

