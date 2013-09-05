New Issue-BPCE prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Sep 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower BPCE SFH

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 17, 2020

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.794

Yield 2.157 pct

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 71.8bp

over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR

Payment Date September 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank, Natixis, Nomura,

Santander GBM & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011565985

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.