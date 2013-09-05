New Issue-KEXIM prices A$100 mln 2019 bond

Sep 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Export Import Bank of Korea

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date September 12, 2019

Coupon 5.375 pct

Issue price 99.281

Reoffer price 99.281

Yield 5.519 pct

Spread 140 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over ASW

Payment Date September 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & HSBC

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0970697941

