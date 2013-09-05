New Issue- ENI prices 900 mln euro 2025 bond

Sep 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower ENI SPA

Issue Amount 900 million euro

Maturity Date September 12, 2025

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.487

Spread 130 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank,

Goldman Sachs International & ING

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

