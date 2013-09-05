New Issue- Mercedes Benz prices A$100 mln 2016 bond

Sep 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Mercedes Benz Australia Pacific Pty Ltd
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date September 19, 2016
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.933
Yield 4.024 pct
Spread 68 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over ASW
Payment Date September 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & WBC
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
