New Issue-Avic International prices dual tranche deal

Sep 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Avic International Finance & Investment Ltd
Tranche 1
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date September 12, 2018
Coupon 4.75 pct
Issue price 99.732
Reoffer price 99.732
Yield 4.811 pct
Spread 300 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
Tranche 2
Issue Amount $200 million
Maturity Date September 12, 2023
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 6.0 pct
Spread 305.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
Common Terms
Payment Date September 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bocintl, RBS, Credit suisse, HSBC, CCBI & ICBC
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Hongkong
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
