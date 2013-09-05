FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Avic International prices dual tranche deal
#Market News
September 5, 2013 / 1:26 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-Avic International prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Avic International Finance & Investment Ltd

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date September 12, 2018

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price 99.732

Reoffer price 99.732

Yield 4.811 pct

Spread 300 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UST

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date September 12, 2023

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 6.0 pct

Spread 305.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UST

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date September 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bocintl, RBS, Credit suisse, HSBC, CCBI & ICBC

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hongkong

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

