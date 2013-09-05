New Issue- EDP Finance prices 750 mln euro 2020 bond

Sep 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower EDP Finance BV
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date September 14, 2020
Coupon 4.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.276
Spread 309.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2.25 pct 2020 DBR
Payment Date September 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BESI, BPI, Citi, ING, MBCP, Royal Bank of Scotland
Santander GBM and Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
