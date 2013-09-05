FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Outotec prices 150 mln euro 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
September 5, 2013 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Outotec prices 150 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Outotec Oyj

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date September 16, 2020

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price 99.096

yield 3.9 pct

Spread 200 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Nordea & SEB

Listing Helsinki

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Finnish

ISIN FI4000068556

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
