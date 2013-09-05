New Issue-Outotec prices 150 mln euro 2020 bond

Sep 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Outotec Oyj

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date September 16, 2020

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price 99.096

yield 3.9 pct

Spread 200 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Nordea & SEB

Listing Helsinki

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Finnish

ISIN FI4000068556

