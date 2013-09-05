FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2013 / 3:55 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-IADB prices $750 mln 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)

Issue Amount $750 million

Maturity Date September 12, 2018

Coupon 3-month Libor + 3bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 3bp

Payment Date September 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
