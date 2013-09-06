FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei falls on profit-taking in Olympics-related shares
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 6, 2013 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei falls on profit-taking in Olympics-related shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Friday, snapping a four-day winning streak, as investors
opted to book profits from a recent sharp rally in real estate
and construction firms as doubts emerged on Tokyo's chances of
winning its bid to stage the 2020 Summer Olympics.
    The benchmark Nikkei dropped 1.5 percent to
13,860.81, after climbing 5.1 percent over the past four trading
days. The index was still up 3.5 percent on the week and has
gained 33 percent this year.
    The broader Topix shed 0.9 percent to 1,147.82.
Trading was fairly light, with 2.24 billion shares changing
hands, as many investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of key
events, including U.S. jobs data and a decision on Tokyo's
Olympics bid this weekend.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.