New Issue-Teollisuuden prices dual tranche deal

Sep 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.

Borrower Teollisuuden Voima OY

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 875 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date September 13, 2018

Coupon 3.875 pct

Issue price 99.666

Reoffer price 99.666

Spread 140 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.125 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date September 13, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 140bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 140bp

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date September 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken & Swedbank

Ratings BBB (S&P), BBB (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

