New Issue-Teollisuuden prices dual tranche deal

Sep 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.
Borrower Teollisuuden Voima OY
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 875 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date September 13, 2018
Coupon 3.875 pct
Issue price 99.666
Reoffer price 99.666
Spread 140 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.125 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date September 13, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 140bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 140bp
Common Terms
Payment Date September 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken & Swedbank
Ratings BBB (S&P), BBB (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
