New Issue-EIB adds 40 mln Turkish lira to 2017 bond

Sep 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 40 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date January 23, 2017

Coupon 5.375 pct

Reoffer price 90.243

Yield 8.844 pct

Payment Date September 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Danske

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct Selling & 0.225 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 190 million

Turkish lira when fungible

ISIN XS0875891615

Data supplied by International Insider.