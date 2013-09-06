New Issue-TVN Finance prices 430 mln euro 2020 bond

Sep 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower TVN Finance Corporation III AB

Issue Amount 430 million euro

Maturity Date December 15, 2020

Coupon 7.375 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 7.378 pct

Spread 594 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR

Payment Date September 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan, BNP Paribas, Nomura & Deutsche Bank

Ratings B1 (Moody‘s), B+ (S&P),

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100-1

144A ISIN XS0954674585

Regs ISIN XS0954674668

Data supplied by International Insider.