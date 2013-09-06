FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-TVN Finance prices 430 mln euro 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
September 6, 2013 / 2:22 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-TVN Finance prices 430 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower TVN Finance Corporation III AB

Issue Amount 430 million euro

Maturity Date December 15, 2020

Coupon 7.375 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 7.378 pct

Spread 594 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR

Payment Date September 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan, BNP Paribas, Nomura & Deutsche Bank

Ratings B1 (Moody‘s), B+ (S&P),

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100-1

144A ISIN XS0954674585

Regs ISIN XS0954674668

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

