New Issue-Repsol International prices 1.0 blneuro 2021 bond

Sep 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Repsol International Finance BV

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 07, 2021

Coupon 3.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.734

Reoffer yield 3.664 pct

Spread 175 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps. equivalent to 218.8bp

Over the 2.25 pct due 2021 DBR

Payment Date October 07, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank,

Morgan Stanley & Santander

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0975256685

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.