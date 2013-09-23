New Issue-Repsol International prices 1.0 blneuro 2021 bond

Sep 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Repsol International Finance BV
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 07, 2021
Coupon 3.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.734
Reoffer yield 3.664 pct
Spread 175 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps. equivalent to 218.8bp
Over the 2.25 pct due 2021 DBR
Payment Date October 07, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank,
Morgan Stanley & Santander
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),
BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
