New Issue-Bayern LB prices 200 mln euro 2023 bond
September 23, 2013 / 3:25 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Bayern LB prices 200 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date September 27, 2013

Coupon 2.65 pct

Issue price 100.02

Reoffer price 100.02

Yield 2.648 pct

Payment Date September 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme

ISIN DE000BLB2KD0

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
