New Issue-FADE prices 2.0 bln euro 2019 bond

Sep 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Fondo de Amortizacion del Deficit Electrico (FADE)
Guarantor Kingdom of Spain
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 17, 2019
Coupon 3.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.862
Yield 3.406 pct
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the SP
Payment Date October 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Caixa, CA - CIB & Santander
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.