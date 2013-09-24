New Issue-ICADE prices dual tranche deal

Sep 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower ICADE
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 30, 2019
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.54
Yield 2.344 pct
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 151.5bp
over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date September 29, 2023
Coupon 3.375 pct
Reoffer price 98.977
Yield 3.498 pct
Spread 135 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 173bp
over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR
Common Terms
Payment Date September 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Natixis &
Ratings BBB + (S&P)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
