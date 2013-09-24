New Issue-Korea Electric prices 200 mln SFR 2019 bond

Sep 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Korea Electric Power Corp

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 23, 2019

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.654

Reoffer price 100.154

Payment Date October 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) UBS & Credit Suisse

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0222418235

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.