New Issue-BNS prices 700 mln euro 2016 FRN

Sep 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date September 30, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 33bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor + 33bp
Payment Date September 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Scotia Bank
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue