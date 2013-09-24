FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BNS prices 700 mln euro 2016 FRN
#Market News
September 24, 2013 / 1:50 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-BNS prices 700 mln euro 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date September 30, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 33bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor + 33bp

Payment Date September 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Scotia Bank

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
