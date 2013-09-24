New Issue-FMS Wertmanagement adds $250 mln 2016 FRN

Sep 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date September 27, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 4bp

Reoffer 99.971

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 5bp

Payment Date October 01, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Morgan Stanly & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Notes The issue size will total $750 million

when fungible

Temp ISIN XS0975324277

ISIN XS0948050231

