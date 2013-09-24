New Issue-FMS Wertmanagement adds $250 mln 2016 FRN

Sep 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date September 27, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 4bp
Reoffer 99.971
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 5bp
Payment Date October 01, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Morgan Stanly & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Notes The issue size will total $750 million
when fungible
Temp ISIN XS0975324277
