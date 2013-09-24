New Issue-World Bank prices 250 mln stg 2017 bond

Sep 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (World Bank)
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date October 02, 2017
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.848
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct 2017 UKT
Payment Date October 02, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue