FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-World Bank prices 250 mln stg 2017 bond
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2013 / 2:45 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-World Bank prices 250 mln stg 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction and

Development (World Bank)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date October 02, 2017

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.848

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct 2017 UKT

Payment Date October 02, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0975541961

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.