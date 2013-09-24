New Issue-World Bank prices 250 mln stg 2017 bond

Sep 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction and

Development (World Bank)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date October 02, 2017

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.848

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct 2017 UKT

Payment Date October 02, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0975541961

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue