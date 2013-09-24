New Issue-SEB prices 300 mln stg 2020 bond

Sep 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower SEB AB
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date December 18, 2020
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.523
Spread 110 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct March 2020 UKT
Payment Date September 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC CM
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP
