New Issue-Woori Bank prices $500 mln 2018 bond
#Market News
September 24, 2013 / 5:27 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Woori Bank prices $500 mln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Woori Bank

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date October 02, 2018

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 99.341

Reoffer price 99.341

Yield 3.018 pct

Spread 160 basis points

Underlying govt bond over UST

Payment Date October 02, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan,

Standard Chartered & Woori

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
