New Issue-Woori Bank prices $500 mln 2018 bond

Sep 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Woori Bank
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date October 02, 2018
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 99.341
Reoffer price 99.341
Yield 3.018 pct
Spread 160 basis points
Underlying govt bond over UST
Payment Date October 02, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan,
Standard Chartered & Woori
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English