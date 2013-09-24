New Issue-GPB Eurobond prices $750 mln 2023 bond

Sep 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Issuer GPB Eurobond Finance PLC
Borrower Gazprombank OJSC
Issue Amount $750 million
Maturity Date December 28, 2023
Coupon 7.496 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date September 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays,BNP Paribas, BOCI, GPB, GSI & SG CIB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),
BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Irish Stock Exchange
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue