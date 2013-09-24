FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-GPB Eurobond prices $750 mln 2023 bond
September 24, 2013 / 5:37 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-GPB Eurobond prices $750 mln 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Issuer GPB Eurobond Finance PLC

Borrower Gazprombank OJSC

Issue Amount $750 million

Maturity Date December 28, 2023

Coupon 7.496 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date September 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays,BNP Paribas, BOCI, GPB, GSI & SG CIB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Irish Stock Exchange

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0975320879

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
