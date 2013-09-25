New Issue-RLB prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Sep 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederosterreich-Wien AG

(RLB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 02, 2020

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.746

Reoffer price 99.746

Yield 1.789 pct

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 59.3bp

over the September 2020 DBR

Payment Date October 02, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank, JPMorgan,

LBBW & RLB NOE

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German & Austria

ISIN XS0975766295

