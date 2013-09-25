New Issue-RLB prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Sep 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederosterreich-Wien AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 02, 2020
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.746
Reoffer price 99.746
Yield 1.789 pct
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 59.3bp
over the September 2020 DBR
Payment Date October 02, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank, JPMorgan,
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German & Austria
Data supplied by International Insider.