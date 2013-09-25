New Issue-CAFFIL prices 500 mln euro 2028 bond

Sep 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Caisse Francaise de Financement Local (CAFFIL)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 02, 2028

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 99.512

Reoffer price 99.512

Yield 3.041 pct

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 02, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of SCotland & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris & Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN FR0011580588

