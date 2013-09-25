New Issue-CAFFIL prices 500 mln euro 2028 bond

Sep 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Caisse Francaise de Financement Local (CAFFIL)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 02, 2028
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 99.512
Reoffer price 99.512
Yield 3.041 pct
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 02, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of SCotland & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris & Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
