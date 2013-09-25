New Issue-HSH Nordbank prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Sep 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower HSH Nordbank AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 02, 2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.617

Yield 1.455 pct

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 02, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSH Nord, Nord LB & Unicredit

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000HSH4MH4

