CORRECTED-New Issue-Bank of Ireland prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

(Correction to add the Bank of Ireland RICs)

Sep 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bank of Ireland Mortgage Bank

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 02, 2020

Coupon 3.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.97

Spread 195 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 243.6bp

Over the 2.25 pct due 2020

Payment Date October 02, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank, Nomura & RBS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

ISIN XS0975903112

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.