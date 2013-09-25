New Issue-Next prices 250 mln stg 2026 bond

Sep 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Next PLC

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date October 02, 2026

Coupon 4.375 pct

Issue price 99.882

Reoffer price 99.882

Spread 147 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the gilt

Payment Date October 02, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs, RBS & UBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0975833319

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue