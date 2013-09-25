New Issue-Next prices 250 mln stg 2026 bond

Sep 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Next PLC
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date October 02, 2026
Coupon 4.375 pct
Issue price 99.882
Reoffer price 99.882
Spread 147 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the gilt
Payment Date October 02, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs, RBS & UBS
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
