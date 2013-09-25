New Issue-BRE Bank prices 200 mln sfr 2018 bond

Sep 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BRE Bank SA
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 08, 2018
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 100.296
Reoffer price 99.896
Spread 180 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 08, 2013
Lead Manager(s) UBS, CS & Commerzbank
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.