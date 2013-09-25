New Issue-BRE Bank prices 200 mln sfr 2018 bond

Sep 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BRE Bank SA

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 08, 2018

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 100.296

Reoffer price 99.896

Spread 180 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 08, 2013

Lead Manager(s) UBS, CS & Commerzbank

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

ISIN CH0222418268

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.