New Issue-Kuoni Reisen prices 200 mln sfr 2019 bond

Sep 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Kuoni Reisen Holding AG

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 28, 2019

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.194

Reoffer price 99.744

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) UBS & Commerzbank

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0222948678

Data supplied by International Insider.