New Issue-Kuoni Reisen prices 200 mln sfr 2019 bond

Sep 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Kuoni Reisen Holding AG
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 28, 2019
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.194
Reoffer price 99.744
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) UBS & Commerzbank
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
