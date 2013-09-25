FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Veneto Banca prices 300 mln euro 2016 bond
September 25, 2013 / 2:17 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Veneto Banca prices 300 mln euro 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Veneto Banca SCPA

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date January 18, 2016

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.752

Yield 4.375 pct

Spread 375 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 415.7bp

over 3.5 pct January 2016 DBR

Payment Date October 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Deutsche Bank, Natixis & Nomura

Ratings BB (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0975935585

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

