New Issue-Simon Property prices 750 mln euro 2020 bond
#Market News
September 25, 2013 / 2:48 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Simon Property prices 750 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Simon Property Group LP

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date October 02, 2020

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.675

Yield 2.426 pct

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 02, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, JPMorgan, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse,

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs & RBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing New york

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0975837146

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

