New Issue-Daimler prices dual tranche deal

Sep 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Daimler AG
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 07, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 30bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 30bp
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date October 07, 2020
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.212
Yield 2.132 pct
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 109.8bp
over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR
Common Terms
Payment Date October 07, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, LBBW, SG CIB &
Standard Chartered
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.