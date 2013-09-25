New Issue-Korea Hydro prices $500 mln 2018 bond

Sep 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co Ltd
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date October 02, 2018
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 99.405
Reoffer price 99.405
Yield 2.892 pct
Spread 160 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UST
Payment Date October 02, 2018
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs & UBS
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.