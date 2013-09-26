New Issue-SEB prices 1.5 bln SEK 2018 FRN

Sep 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date October 02, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 44bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 44bp

Payment Date October 02, 2013

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

ISIN SE0005455128

