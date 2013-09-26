New Issue- Munhyp prices 625 mln euro 2018 bond

Sep 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Muenchener Hypothekenbank Eg
(Munhyp)
Issue Amount 625 million euro
Maturity Date October 4, 2018
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.629
Reoffer price 99.629
Yield 1.202 pct
Spread Minus 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 4, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,
DZ bank, Helaba & Nord/LB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
