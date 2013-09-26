New Issue-African Bank prices 105 mln sfr 2017 bond

Sep 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower African Bank Ltd

Issue Amount 105 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 11, 2017

Coupon 5.5 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.5 pct

Spread 498 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0224486578

