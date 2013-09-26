FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Hera prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond
September 26, 2013 / 1:38 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Hera prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower HERA SpA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 04, 2021

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 99.398

Reoffer price 99.398

Spread 150 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 195.3bp

over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR

Payment Date October 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BANCA IMI, BNP Paribas, CITI, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank,

Mediobanca & Unicredit

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0976307040

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

