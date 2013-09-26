New Issue- China General prices $600 mln 2018 bond

Sep 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower China General Nuclear Power Corp

Issue Amount $600 million

Maturity Date October 8, 2018

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 99.352

Reoffer price 99.352

Yield 3.643 pct

Spread 220 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UST

Payment Date October 8, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, JPMorgan, ABc, BOC International, CCBI,

Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, ICBC & CDB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hong Kong

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law Hong Kong

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.