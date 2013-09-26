FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- China General prices $600 mln 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
September 26, 2013 / 2:49 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- China General prices $600 mln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower China General Nuclear Power Corp

Issue Amount $600 million

Maturity Date October 8, 2018

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 99.352

Reoffer price 99.352

Yield 3.643 pct

Spread 220 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UST

Payment Date October 8, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, JPMorgan, ABc, BOC International, CCBI,

Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, ICBC & CDB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hong Kong

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law Hong Kong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
