New Issue-DBJ prices $500 mln 2018 bond

Sep 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Development Bank of Japan Inc (DBJ)

Guarantor The Government of Japan

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date October 03, 2018

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.564

Reoffer price 99.564

Yield 1.967 pct

Spread 38 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps

Payment Date October 03, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan & Nomura

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-2

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

ISIN XS0974284092

