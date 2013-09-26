FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-DBJ prices $500 mln 2018 bond
September 26, 2013 / 2:48 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-DBJ prices $500 mln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Development Bank of Japan Inc (DBJ)

Guarantor The Government of Japan

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date October 03, 2018

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.564

Reoffer price 99.564

Yield 1.967 pct

Spread 38 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps

Payment Date October 03, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan & Nomura

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-2

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

ISIN XS0974284092

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

