New Issue-EIB adds 150 mln Rand to 2017 bond

Sep 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 150 million rand

Maturity Date December 21, 2017

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price 95.54

Payment Date October 03, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

The issue size will total 1.15 billion rand when fungible

ISIN XS0875343591

Data supplied by International Insider.