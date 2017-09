Sep.26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Export Development Canada (EDC)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date October 03, 2018

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.464

Yield 1.612 pct

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps, equivalent to 16.95bp

over the UST

Payment Date October 03, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan & TD

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

ISIN US30216BEJ70