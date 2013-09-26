New Issue-CNOOC Curtis prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Sep 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower CNOOC Curtis Funding No. 1 Pty Ltd

Guarantor China National Offshore Oil Corp

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 03, 2020

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.560

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 164.9bp

Over 2.25 pct 2020 DBR

Payment Date October 03, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of China, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C,

J.P.Morgan, UBS, Barclays, Citigroup, CS & HSBC

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P)

Listing Hong Kong

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0973209421

