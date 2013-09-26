FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-CNOOC Curtis prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond
September 26, 2013 / 5:18 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-CNOOC Curtis prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower CNOOC Curtis Funding No. 1 Pty Ltd

Guarantor China National Offshore Oil Corp

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 03, 2020

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.560

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 164.9bp

Over 2.25 pct 2020 DBR

Payment Date October 03, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of China, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C,

J.P.Morgan, UBS, Barclays, Citigroup, CS & HSBC

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P)

Listing Hong Kong

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0973209421

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
