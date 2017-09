Sep 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Capital Markets PLC

(BremerLB)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date October 04, 2022

Coupon 2.07 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.07 pct

Payment Date October 02, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BremerLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Bremen

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

ISIN DE000BRL3124