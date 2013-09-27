New Issue-Vista Land and Lifescapes prices $100 mln 2018 bond

JSep 273 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Vista Land and Lifescapes Inc
Issue Amount $100 million
Maturity Date October 04, 2018
Coupon 6.75 pct
Issue price 99.167
Reoffer price 99.167
Yield 6.95 pct
Payment Date October 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, UBS, CLSA Korea & BDO Cap
Listing Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200 - 1
Governing Law English
