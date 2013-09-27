New Issue- BayernLB prices 100 mln euro 2015 bond

Sep 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
(BayernLB)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date September 30, 2015
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 99.96
Reoffer price 99.96
Payment Date October 2, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
