New Issue- BayernLB prices 100 mln euro 2015 bond

Sep 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

(BayernLB)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date September 30, 2015

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 99.96

Reoffer price 99.96

Payment Date October 2, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BLB2KQ2

